Patrick Mahomes on track to recover Chiefs weapons, Ravens can’t confirm the same for Lamar Jackson yet

The Kansas City Chiefs and Baltimore Ravens are set to thrill the NFL on Sunday, but Patrick Mahomes appears to have better news than Lamar Jackson as kickoff draws nearer.

By Martín O’donnell

Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs in practice.
© Ed Zurga/Getty ImagesPatrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs in practice.

Week 4 of the 2025 NFL season will bring us one of the best possible games in the AFC, with the Kansas City Chiefs hosting the Baltimore Ravens at Arrowhead on Sunday. Needless to say, all eyes will be on quarterbacks Patrick Mahomes and Lamar Jackson.

But in the days leading to the game, the attention is on those whose availability sparks speculation. With Mahomes and Jackson healthy, fans are wondering if other players dealing with injuries will suit up this weekend.

In that regard, Mahomes may have better news than Jackson, as two Chiefs weapons appear to be ready to go. Thursday’s injury report shows that, for the second consecutive day, wide receivers Xavier Worthy and Jalen Royals were full participants in practice.

In Baltimore, on the other hand, Jackson is still waiting to see if one of his favorite targets will be cleared for Sunday. We’re talking about tight end Isaiah Likely, who was listed as a limited participant on Wednesday and Thursday.

Isaiah Likely running

Isaiah Likely running with the football.

Injuries that affected Chiefs and Ravens

For Mahomes, counting on Worthy and Royals would be great news ahead of a challenging game for the 1-2 Chiefs. While the second-year wideout has been out since an accidental collision with Travis Kelce early in Week 1, knee rendinitis has prevented the rookie from making his NFL debut so far.

Jackson, meanwhile, has been working without Likely for a while now. An injury sustained in training camp forced the tight end to go under the knife, with the surgery making him watch the first three weeks of the 2025 NFL season from the sidelines.

Is Isaiah Likely playing Week 4 vs Chiefs? Ravens coaches are optimistic

Likely’s availability for the Chiefs game remains unclear, since this is the second week he’s practiced in a limited capacity. While the injury report leaves his status up in the air, the Ravens‘ coaching staff looks optimistic.

Hopefully we get (tight end) Isaiah Likely back this week. He adds another tool for us,” Ravens offensive coordinator Todd Monken said Thursday, via Jamison Hensley of ESPN. Only a day before Monken’s comments, Ravens head coach John Harbaugh also said he hoped to have Likely on Sunday.

In for a treat

We’ll probably have to wait for further updates to get more clarity on Likely’s status. In the meantime, Royals and Worthy appear on track to return on Sunday. Either way, the mere presence of Mahomes and Jackson is always enough to make the Chiefs-Ravens a must-watch.

