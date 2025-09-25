Patrick Mahomes admits shocking area of improvement for Chiefs’ offense ahead of game vs. Lamar Jackson’s Ravens

For the first time in his career, Patrick Mahomes started the season with an 0-2 record. In Week 3, they were able to get their first win of the season but now they prepare to face Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens. The quarterback of the Kansas City Chiefs revealed a change he must do to make his team better.

Via the team’s transcript, Mahomes said, “It just proves that if you make the throws, that the offense can be productive and can have the progress that we want. I just gotta go out and make the plays happen.” He then added, “I think that’s the most important thing, just making the throws, making the throws whenever they are there. Getting the ball out of my hand and letting guys make plays happen.”

Mahomes’ self-criticism speaks volumes about his leadership. He knows that he, as the quarterback, is the one responsible to make his fellow teammates shine. The offense falls solely on his shoulders and with the talent he has, he knows there are endless possibilities to become better and make the Chiefs a feared offense.

Mahomes won’t point fingers, but other names need to step up

While Mahomes would never say his teammates are letting him down, there is one name in particular that hasn’t been as good as usual. Tight end Travis Kelce has his place cemented in the Hall of Fame. His connection with Mahomes is one of the best of all time, however, 2025 hasn’t started well for him.

Kelce has 10 catches in 17 targets, just one touchdown and two drops. One of those drops ended in an endzone interception. Kelce also has been seen doing tantrums on the sideline or getting heated with head coach Andy Reid.

The Chiefs might have found a new weapon

Xavier Worthy is coming back after missing two games with a shoulder injury. However, in the meantime they might have found a new deep weapon for Mahomes. Both will be key to beat Lamar Jackson and the Ravens.

Tyquan Thornton has been getting more targets and more yards every week. Week 1 saw him get four targets, 2 catches, 41 yards. Then in Week 2, it went to five targets, 59 yards and a touchdown. Week 3 saw him explode with nine targets, five catches, 71 yards and a touchdown. He is earning Mahomes’ trust.