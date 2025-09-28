Is Chris Jones playing with Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce vs Lamar Jackson’s Ravens in Week 4 today?

The Kansas City Chiefs placed Chris Jones on the injury report this week. Will he be able to play alongside Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce in the game against Lamar Jackson’s Baltimore Ravens?

The Chiefs have started the 2025 NFL season with a surprising 1-2 record. The dynasty has yet to live up to expectations, and the AFC West is shaping up to be more competitive than ever.

Andy Reid’s team enters Week 4 facing a tough matchup against the Ravens. Securing a win will be crucial to avoid falling to 1-3, a start that could jeopardize their playoff chances.

Is Chris Jones available for Chiefs vs. Ravens in Week 4?

During the week, Chris Jones was added to the injury report with a non-injury designation. This raised concern in Kansas City, as the All-Pro defensive tackle is a key part of their lineup.

Jones is currently in Mississippi attending his aunt Don’s funeral and is expected to fly back to Kansas City in time for Sunday’s game, according to the Katz Brothers.

While he may have limited snaps, his presence on the field will be critical against a Ravens offense led by Lamar Jackson.

Ravens or Chiefs to start 1-3?

Although a tie is always possible in the NFL, it is highly unlikely. Both the Chiefs and Ravens currently hold a 1-2 record, meaning one of them will start the season with three losses.

According to betting odds, the Ravens are favored to win this matchup. Kansas City has struggled on both sides of the ball so far, making many analysts believe Baltimore has the edge in this contest.

