Lamar Jackson reminded everyone why the Baltimore Ravens should be favorites to win the Super Bowl after a convincing 34-10 win over the Houston Texans in the Divisional round of the playoffs.

They’ll wait for the Kansas City Chiefs or the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Championship Game. This will be his first appearance in a conference championship matchup with Patrick Mahomes or maybe Josh Allen in the horizon.

The Baltimore Ravens were 1-3 with Jackson under center in the playoffs, but none of that matter on Saturday with a tremendous performance of four total touchdowns for the current best player in the NFL. Lamar admitted he ‘heard’ all the noise of the critics about his playoff record.

“You know I heard that. I’ve seen it, I don’t even got to hear it. I see it. But it is what it is. I don’t really care about what people say. I’m trying to win. Day in, day out, every time I’m on that field, I’m trying to play to the best of my ability. Those guys just had our team’s number in the past, but it’s a different team.”

Lamar Jackson warns the NFL about key factor to reach the Super Bowl

After the game against the Houston Texans, Lamar Jackson explained what’s the difference about this version of the Baltimore Ravens compared to other teams he has led in the past. According to the quarterback, experience is the key factor which might put them ahead of any rival.

“Different guys. We’ve got a great group of guys around us. More veterans. I feel like it’s a different team and a different atmosphere. We are working together and it’s working fine for us. Our group is very special. Each player is unique. I mean, it’s just the first playoff game. Still one more to do.”

Now, Jackson just needs one more win to finally reach the Super Bowl. “It means a lot. You know what’s going on with our team and myself. We’ve got one more game and then we’ll be closer of what we’ve been chasing all year. We have to stay locked. One game at a time.”