Who are the oldest and youngest MVP winners in NFL history?

The NFL Most Valuable Player award has crowned the sport’s brightest stars at remarkable points in their careers. From records shattered in bursting breakout seasons to veteran excellence honed over time, age has often shaped the narrative as much as statistics.

Some MVP winners dashed onto the scene early, turning heads when youth and elite performance collided. Others reached the pinnacle after years of refinement, defying the odds and delaying their moment in the spotlight well into their 30s and beyond.

As the list stretches from the league’s early days to the modern era, the contrast between youthful impact and seasoned mastery reveals not only shifts in the game but how different generations have left their mark on NFL’s most prestigious individual honor.

Who is the youngest MVP winner in NFL history?

The youngest player ever to win the Associated Press NFL Most Valuable Player award was Jim Brown, who captured the honor at just 21 years old during his rookie season in 1957 while starring for the Cleveland Browns. His dominant campaign included 942 rushing yards and nine touchdowns.

Former professional football player Jim Brown in 2016 (Source: Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

He followed up that historic achievement with another MVP season in 1958 at age 22, becoming one of the few players to earn the league’s top individual prize in consecutive years so early in his career.

Other youthful winners include several Hall of Famers who secured the award in their early 20s, such as Lamar Jackson at age 22 in 2019, and Patrick Mahomes and Dan Marino at age 23, but Brown’s rookie‑season distinction still stands as the earliest age any player has won MVP in NFL history.

Who is the oldest MVP winner in NFL history?

At the other end of the spectrum, longevity has its own legends. Tom Brady, already one of the game’s most iconic quarterbacks, set the record as the oldest NFL MVP, earning the award at age 40 during the 2017 season. His performance that year, including over 4,500 passing yards, showcased his sustained excellence deep into his fourth decade in the league.

Super Bowl LI MVP Tom Brady in 2017 with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell (Source: Bob Levey/Getty Images)

His age milestone surpasses other veteran MVPs like Aaron Rodgers (who won at 38 and 37) and Peyton Manning (MVP at 37), illustrating how rare it is for elite production to continue at ages typically associated with decline in professional sports.

Others such as Rich Gannon and Y.A. Tittle also won MVP in their late 30s, but Brady’s mark remains the highest on record, a testament to durability and preparation in a league known for its physical demands.