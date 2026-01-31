Jets eye former Lamar Jackson, Justin Herbert coach as finalist to become the team’s new OC

The New York Jets are desperate to find a proper offensive coordinator for next season. After being one of the worst offenses in 2025, the team is looking for one name that helped Lamar Jackson become an MVP, and also coached Justin Herbert.

According to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, Greg Roman is one of three coaches going into in-person interviews with the Jets. Roman formerly coached Lamar Jackson to become a unanimous MVP in 2019. Then, he was Justin Herbert’s OC in the Chargers for the last two years.

According to Fowler, there were five interviews done virtually, but the list narrowed down to just three now. Roman is quite an intriguing name, as he defies what many teams are looking for.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Greg Roman is an old school yet smart coach

Roman is an old-school coach who has been under the Harbaugh tree pretty much his whole career. Hence, he is a run-heavy schemer that doesn’t exactly aligns with the NFL today. Nowadays, it’s creativity and QBs shining what gets you a job as OC. Roman is more pragmatic and traditional.

Offensive coordinator Greg Roman of the Baltimore Ravens

Advertisement

Still, Roman is no stranger to make a QB shine. It’s just not as flashy. However, he made Jackson the MVP and Justin Herbert get Pro Bowl honors. There is nothing secure yet, but Roman is surely one of the most intriguing candidates.

Advertisement

see also Chiefs miss out on chance to sign familiar quarterback for 2026 with Patrick Mahomes injured

The Jets need to spark something on offense

The Jets also interviewed a Super Bowl winner for the OC spot. Whoever gets the role must need to be an effective hire. The Jets offense has been bad for years now, and the team is desperate to finally have a productive unit.

Advertisement