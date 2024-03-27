The Carolina Panthers have been adding several players to their defense during this offseason, and now they have signed another one. During this free agency market, the NFC South squad has decided to bolster their roster by incorporating a former 1st overall pick into the team.

After a disappointing 2023 NFL season, the Panthers are determined to turn the page and have an outstanding 2024 campaign. The team’s front office is committed to success this year, and their actions during this offseason are evidence of it.

During this free agency market, the Panthers have signed several players, particularly for their defense. Now, they have added a new player who is poised to be a huge threat to opposing quarterbacks.

Jadeveon Clowney returns home, signs with the Carolina Panthers

A former 1st overall pick is returning home. Jadeveon Clowney, a Carolina native, has decided to sign with the Panthers for the 2024 NFL season in a lucrative deal that will keep him in the NFC South for two campaigns.

The Panthers announced the arrival of Clowney this Wednesday. The defensive end agreed to terms for a two-year, $20 million deal that could reach up to $24 million with incentives.

This will be the sixth team that Jadeveon Clowney has played for. He entered the league in 2014 as the 1st overall pick in the draft to play for the Texans. He then joined the Seahawks, Titans, Browns, and most recently the Ravens.

This is the eighth defensive player that the Panthers have added during this offseason. They are clearly focused on bolstering their roster on this side of the ball, and it appears that Clowney’s arrival will be key to putting extra pressure on opposing quarterbacks to release the ball quicker.

Clowney comes from a remarkable 2023 season while playing for the Ravens. He was able to register 9.5 sacks, matching the number he achieved in 2017 while playing for the Texans, when he received his second Pro Bowl selection.

What will be Jadeveon Clowney’s contract with the Carolina Panthers?

Jadeveon Clowney, recently turning 31, inked a lucrative two-year, $20 million deal with the Panthers. This marks a significant increase from his previous contract, having signed with the Ravens for a one-year, $2.5 million deal last season.

