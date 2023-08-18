Tthe Baltimore Ravens are trying to become, once again, a contender in the AFC alongside teams such as the Kansas City Chiefs, the Cincinnati Bengals or the Buffalo Bills.

It was a very complicated offseason for the Ravens trying to solve Lamar Jackson’s contract situation. They took a risk by using a non-exclusive franchise tag, but, when no team showed any interest, the quarterback got rewarded and became the best paid player in the league.

Now, the first step for the Ravens is to win back the AFC North and then start the hunt toward the Super Bowl. That’s why, after signing Odell Beckham Jr, they’ve just another massive splash in the NFL.

Jadeveon Clowney is new player of the Baltimore Ravens

The Baltimore Ravens officialy announced Jadeveon Clowney signed a one-year, $2.5 million contract. The veteran outside linebacker will provide much needed depth at the position behind David Ojabo and Odafe Oweh.

In 2014, Clowney was selected with the No.1 overall pick by the Texans and then played for teams like the Seahawks, Titans and Browns. By the way, head coach John Harbaugh was asked if the defensive player will be ready for the opener against Houston on September 10.

“Absolutely. We expect him to help us, you know, preseason play him a little bit and get him ready. We’ll see and then right away in Week 1 he should be out there playing hard and doing a god job for us.”