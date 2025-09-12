The exit of Micah Parsons left a huge void for the Dallas Cowboys to fill. Now, in a state of urgency, Jerry Jones is actively pursuing a 3-time Pro Bowl edge rusher to reinforce the team’s defense.

In recent days, the Cowboys have been linked to Jadeveon Clowney. The veteran edge rusher visited the team on Wednesday and, despite their strong interest, he told them he would wait a little longer before making a decision.

After that partial rejection, the Cowboys have refused to back down and remain highly interested in Clowney. Reports suggest the team is making their intentions clear and will not take no for an answer.

Is Jadeveon Clowney a good option for the Cowboys?

The Cowboys lost one of the best pass rushers in the league after trading Micah Parsons to the Packers. Now, the NFC East club is actively searching for his replacement.

On Wednesday, the Cowboys made their first move with Clowney. He left the facility without signing a contract, but that didn’t mean Dallas wasn’t serious about him.

However, after walking away without a deal, Clowney has reportedly shown little urgency to join the team, a stance that has frustrated Jerry Jones.

Cowboys coach Brian Schottenheimer revealed that he spoke with Clowney again after his visit. While he tried to convince the edge rusher to reconsider, Clowney continues to show no rush to commit.

“Good visit. Talked to him again yesterday,” Schottenheimer said Friday, via Jon Machota of TheAthletic.com. “This is one of those deals where it’s a business decision. There are two sides that have to come together. It was a great visit. We’ll kind of see how it plays out.

“When I talked to him yesterday, he was cooking dinner for his kids. Talked to them. His son goes: ‘I don’t know you.’ And I said, ‘Well, you might. You might soon.’”

