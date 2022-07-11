Fitzgerald, a Cardinals legend addressed Murray with a few words that could mean a lot to the quarterback in the upcoming season. Check here what he said.

Larry Fitzgerald has every right to say what he wants about the Arizona Cardinals, he is a legend of the franchise, and his words are necessary to lift the spirit of the team and help out any player on the roster.

Fitzgerald was drafted as a third overall pick in the 2004 NFL Draft by the Arizona Cardinals and his first game in the NFL was during a one-game loss against the St. Louis Rams 10-17, but his first touchdown was four games later against the 49ers.

If Kyler Murray needs advice or words of encouragement, Fitzgerald is the one for the task because Fitzgerald knows the franchise inside out and he knows Murray is the quarterback the Cardinals need to win a Super Bowl.

What did Fitzgerald say about Kyler Murray?

Larry Fitzgerald was honest about Kyler Murray saying there is no one as talented as Murray in the NFL. Fitzgerald referred to Murray during an episode of NFL Total Access shared by NFL.com.

"There's nobody in the game as talented as, as diverse an array of abilities in terms of his athleticism, his ability to throw the ball going left or right," "He's immensely talented. He's a guy that everybody around the league has to prepare differently for."

Kyler Murray's problem isn't a lack of talent, it's mental. As a young quarterback he has a lot of pressure on him and Fitzgerald knows that. He also added about how the Cardinals need help for the upcoming season but Kyler can still pull through.