Jimmy Garoppolo is going through one of the most challenging moments of his career with the Las Vegas Raiders. After the firing of Josh McDaniels, the team’s interim coach, Antonio Pierce, decided to bench him for the game against the New York Giants.

Rookie Aidan O’Connell will replace Garoppolo, who was the hope of thousands of fans to become the Raiders’ franchise quarterback when he arrived fomr the 49ers after Derek Carr’s departure.

Now, in a surreal episode, the official Raiders’ account on X sparked a huge controversy by posting a message for Jimmy G. “Join us in wishing Jimmy Garoppolo Happy Birthday!”

At first glance, the message seems entirely normal as it was for Jimmy Garoppolo’s birthday. However, given that he just lost his job as the starterin the NFL, the fans’ reaction to the post was tremendous with many commenting on it.

What happened with Jimmy Garoppolo and the Las Vegas Raiders?

In the first day of free agency, Jimmy Garoppolo signed with the Raiders as a special request by McDaniels following their previous experience together with the New England Patriots.

While Jimmy G never managed to become the heir of Tom Brady in Foxborough, his flashes with the San Francisco 49ers made the reunion possible. He was the supossed next franchise quarterback for Las Vegas.

The big problem is that Garoppolo’s numbers have been terrible after six games played. He has accumulated 1205 yards, 7 touchdowns, 9 interceptions and a 65.7% completion percentage.

Moreover, Jimmy Garoppolo had excellent tools at his disposal with star players like receiver Davante Adams and running back Josh Jacobs. They were the ideal ingredients to compete in the AFC West.

How long is Jimmy Garoppolo’s contract with the Raiders?

At the start of the 2023 free agency, Jimmy Garoppolo signed a three-year, $67 million contract with the Raiders. Now, the situation is totally different, as no one knows for sure if Jimmy G will remain with the team. It’s important to note that the NFL Trade Deadline was on October 31st.