Lionel Messi shows up at Super Bowl LIX: Who are his sons supporting between Chiefs and Eagles?

Argentina and Inter Miami star Lionel Messi arrived in New Orleans for the Super Bowl LIX, where the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles will face each other for the titles. The forward was seen with what appeared to be his sons, each supporting a different team.

He was holding hands with two kids wearing Patrick Mahomes’ jersey, while Thiago, the oldest, was seen wearing an Eagles shirt. Meanwhile, Messi himself didn’t have anything that alluded to any of the teams. The World Cup champion was wearing a simple cream Adidas outfit, a more modest look than Travis Kelce’s suit for the big night.

However, Messi does have some past with Mahomes and the Chiefs. The two stars met last year, when Inter Miami played at the Arrowhead Stadium and defeated Sporting Kansas City 3-2 in April. That day, Mahomes took the opportunity to have a brief encounter with the Argentine.

Advertisement

Advertisement

However, ahead of the Super Bowl, Mahomes reiterated his respect for Messi, when asked what he felt about the Inter Miami star’s presence at the big night. “He’s the GOAT of his profession, and to have someone like that at the game will be awesome because I’ll get to showcase who I am and what talent I have,” Mahomes told reporters on Feb. 4 about Messi.

Advertisement

“I got to watch him when he played in Kansas City—I think it was last year or maybe a couple of years ago—and he had a couple of goals in that game. You see the greatness that he displays every single day. So, [he’s] someone else that I can look up to and try to get on his level someday,” he added.

Advertisement

Griezmann and Koke are also watching the Super Bowl LIX

Messi is, of course, far from being the only sports star to be in attendance at the Super Bowl LIX. Atletico Madrid players Antoine Griezmann and Koke traveled from Spain’s capital to not miss the match.

Advertisement

Griezmann, on the other hand, is clear on who is his favorite team: “I see the Chiefs as favorites. I am a big fan,” he told FOX ahead of the start of the match. Other stars that have been spotted at the Caesars Superdrome include Adam Sandler, Brenda Song, Macaulay Culkin, and of course, Taylor Swift and her other celebrity friends.