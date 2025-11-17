Jaguars add 2-time Super Bowl champion with Chiefs to support Trevor Lawrence

The Jacksonville Jaguars don’t want to fall behind the Colts in the race for the top spot in the AFC South, and having a roster up to the challenge will be key. Trevor Lawrence knows this could be his breakout season in the NFL if he maintains this level of play.

The recent big home win over the Chargers was a major boost for Liam Coen, who now has his team at a 6–4 record. Additionally, news emerged of a key new defensive addition to the Jags.

According to journalist James Palmer on his official X (formerly Twitter) account, the newest member is Juan Thornhill, most recently with the Pittsburgh Steelers. The defensive acquisition is expected to be a significant upgrade for the team, given his experience winning the Vince Lombardi Trophy twice.

“Jaguars have signed S Juan Thornhill to the practice squad, the team announced today,” the reporter stated. Thornhill will have to compete for a spot on the depth chart against Coen’s top options, Andrew Wingard and Eric Murray.

Juan Thornhill #22.

Two rings in the pocket

The Jacksonville Jaguars have bolstered their secondary with the signing of veteran safety Juan Thornhill, bringing a significant dose of championship experience to the roster.

Thornhill is a two-time Super Bowl winner, having secured rings with the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIV and Super Bowl LVII. His postseason pedigree and history of winning football are a major asset as the Jaguars continue their push for playoff relevance.

Can the Jaguars clinch the AFC South?

The Jacksonville Jaguars have a favorable schedule ahead to challenge the Indianapolis Colts for the division title. Starting with a trip to face the Arizona Cardinals, followed by an AFC South road clash against the Tennessee Titans, the Jaguars then host the division-leading Colts in a highly anticipated showdown. This crucial three-game slate presents an encouraging opportunity for Jacksonville to seize control of the division race and secure a playoff spot.

