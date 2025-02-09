Travis Kelce’s Super Bowl suit: What is the Chiefs star wearing ahead of the big night?

Everything is set for Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles to face each other for the Super Bowl LIX. In such an important night, in which the Chiefs could achieve an historic three-peat, players from both teams arrived at the Caesars Superdrome dressed to the nines. And if one NFL star is known for his fashion sense, that’s not other than Travis Kelce.

The Chiefs’ tight end once again made clear that he isn’t afraid to make a fashion statement when necessary. He stepped up wearing an Amiri camel double-breasted suit, 70s styled, fresh from the Paris Fashion Week of last month. He combined it with a matching disco fever-esque sequin undershirt.

Probably taking note from his superstar girlfriend Taylor Swift, there’s an “easter egg” in his choice for the night. Last year, he also wore a suit from the designer—a now-iconic black bouclé suit—for the Super Bowl. A cheeky call back or a full superstition for the player? Well, whatever it is, he certainly loves a good outfit.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Also, another fun fact about the suit is that it was originally designed for women. However, Mike Amiri told GQ that he didn’t doubt that Kelce could pull it off. “He’s just such a great person to dress because he can wear clothes, clothes don’t wear him. He can make anything kind of work,” he told the outlet.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Patrick Mahomes’ choice for the night has also sparked conversation online, as the quarterback arrived wearing a green-like-Eagles suit. His suit was tailored-made by Stephen Richards Jr.

Advertisement

see also Fan spells Eagles wrong before Super Bowl LIX after Philadelphia mayor misspells name of team

The Super Bowl: A celebrity parade

Fashion and sports is not the only great combination that happens at the Super Bowl. Several celebrities have been involved in the big game, including Tom Cruise, Lady Gaga, Adam Sandler and more.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Kendrick Lamar is set to headline the Halftime Show after winning five more Grammys for his latest hit “Not Like Us.” But he is not the only one who is performing tonight, as Jon Batiste and other artist will sing the national anthen and more.