Terry Bradshaw refuses to call Tom Brady the GOAT, makes surprising pick instead

For many football fans, there has never been a greater player than Tom Brady. However, Terry Bradshaw refuses to share that opinion — and believes there’s someone else who deserves the NFL’s GOAT title.

Tom Brady completely changed the NFL. Over 23 seasons, he won seven Super Bowl rings — six with the New England Patriots and one with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers — cementing his place in history.

Nevertheless, NFL legend Terry Bradshaw doesn’t think that’s enough to crown Brady as the greatest of all time. Now, the Pittsburgh Steelers icon has revealed his own pick — and it might surprise many fans.

Terry Bradshaw says Super Bowl rings don’t make Tom Brady the GOAT

The NFL has seen plenty of legendary quarterbacks, and fate has brought two of them together at Fox: Terry Bradshaw and Tom Brady, both Super Bowl champions and two of the best signal-callers the league has ever seen.

While the two get along well, Bradshaw doesn’t believe in blindly praising his peers — and he just made that clear.

During an appearance on the Nothing Left Unsaid podcast, Bradshaw was asked who he believes is the greatest quarterback of all time. The Steelers legend questioned why so many fans automatically call Tom Brady the undisputed GOAT.

“People always say, ‘Tom Brady is the greatest quarterback to ever play.’ Okay — is he really?” Terry Bradshaw said. “Otto Graham might be the greatest quarterback to ever play. How many titles did Otto win? Ten? Look it up. And Tom lost three.”

Fact check: Otto Graham’s forgotten greatness

Otto Graham won seven titles with the Cleveland Browns, though several came before the NFL’s modern era. His first four were in the All-America Football Conference (AAFC), which had just eight teams. He later won three more in the NFL, which then had only 12 to 13 franchises.

Tom Brady, meanwhile, claimed his seven championships in the Super Bowl era — competing against 31 and later 32 teams. Both quarterbacks share the same number of titles, but they achieved them under entirely different circumstances.

