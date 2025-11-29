Dak Prescott admitted that the consecutive wins against the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs are a massive confidence boost for the Dallas Cowboys, who are trying to stay alive in the playoff race.

“Just the place that we were in of having to get these wins against two elite teams. I mean, the two teams that played in the Super Bowl last year. You’re talking about two organizations that obviously know how to win. We just beat them both in two great games in four days showing the resiliency of this unit and of this brotherhood on top of everything that we’ve been through.”

However, Prescott said they need to take things slowly because, despite having beaten two Super Bowl favorites, the trip to Detroit to face the Lions will be very challenging next week. “I don’t know if there’s been two more impressive wins, but, I can tell you we’re not going to just sit on some high because of that. We know we’ve got a big one coming again next week and all this really does for us is just give us more confidence knowing that we can go play with whoever.”

Can the Cowboys win the Super Bowl?

The Dallas Cowboys can win the Super Bowl after their outstanding performances in victories over the Eagles and Chiefs. However, the first step is making the playoffs and, due to their slow start in the 2025 season, they do not control their own destiny.

The Cowboys have a 6-5-1 record, but they need other teams like the Seahawks, Packers, and 49ers to start losing games, or it will be impossible to catch them. Another option is to surpass the Eagles to win the NFC East title.

For that reason, when a reporter asked Dak if he savored beating Patrick Mahomes, Prescott emphasized that it is all a team effort and said he hopes to see the Chiefs again in a hypothetical Super Bowl.

“It’s a team game. I can’t say that (savor beating Mahomes). No. We’re 1-1. Hopefully we can play again in a bigger stage and in a more meaningful game sooner than later. He’s a hell of a player. You know how great he is. He’s an incredible player, but, at the end of the day, this is a team game. This isn’t necessarily me versus him.”