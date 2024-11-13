Lions News: HC Dan Campbell makes something clear about Jared Goff's performance

The Detroit Lions' strong performance in the NFL doesn't quite reflect the current situation of Jared Goff, but head coach Dan Campbell has a different perspective on the matter.

The Detroit Lions, one of the breakout teams in the NFL, are enjoying one of their best stretches in many years. While many argue that Jared Goff‘s talent hasn’t been consistently reflected on the field week to week, head coach Dan Campbell knows that his star QB is key to the success of the team.

The recent 26-23 victory in a dramatic finish against the Houston Texans, while celebrating the extension of their record to eight wins and one loss, also made it clear that Goff is not currently having his best season.

Regarding this situation, in a recent appearance on 97.1 The Ticket, head coach Campbell stated that Goff is “doing exactly what we’re asking him to do” and that the lack of “ill-advised throws” leaves him with no concern about his quarterback.

“Everybody’s going to think we’re crazy, you’re going to think I’m crazy. I’m telling you, he didn’t play a bad game. He played a pretty good game,” the head coach finally stated.

Head coach Dan Campbell of the Detroit Lions looks on prior to a game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on November 03, 2024 in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Jared Goff’s current performance is undoubtedly not one of his best since arriving at the franchise. However, the quality and depth of talent on the Lions roster have allowed them to pull out victories and remain one of the most solid teams in the league.

A familiar face returns to the practice squad

With the primary goal of strengthening their roster for the stretch run of the season, the Detroit Lions have added a familiar face to their practice squad.

According to NFL reporter Aaron Wilson, the player returning to Detroit to join Dan Campbell’s squad is none other than WR Maurice Alexander. Alexander was with the Lions in 2022 and 2023, but lost his spot to rookie Isaiah Williams before the start of the season.

The addition of the 27-year-old offensive player gives Jared Goff another weapon to work with, bolstering an area where the Lions will need to continue improving in order to achieve better results this season.

Maurice Alexander #15 of Detroit Lions runs the ball during the second half against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium on August 20, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Time to keep the momentum going

The Detroit Lions find themselves in an excellent position this season in the NFL, with an impressive 8-1 record and showing strength across all areas of the game.

Next week, Dan Campbell‘s squad will have the opportunity to extend their winning streak as they face off against the Jacksonville Jaguars, a team still struggling to find its footing this season.

As Week 11 comes to a close, here are the upcoming matchups the Lions will face as they look to maintain their winning streak and secure a coveted playoff spot:

vs Jacksonville Jaguars, November 17th

vs Indianapolis Colts, November 24th

vs Chicago Bears, November 28th

vs Green Bay Packers, December 5th

vs Buffalo Bills, December 15th

