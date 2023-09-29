Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams is set to return earlier than expected from his suspension due to gambling, thanks to changes in NFL gambling policies, as reported by Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. The NFL is reinstating him effective Monday, two weeks before his gambling suspension was originally supposed to end.

The NFL announced revised punishments for betting on NFL and non-NFL games. A first violation for betting on non-NFL games, which Williams had committed, now results in a two-game ban, with increased penalties for subsequent offenses. Sanctions for betting on NFL games have also been escalated to a minimum one-year suspension, and two if a player bets on their own team.

Lions officials have confirmed that Williams will return to practice on Monday to prepare for the upcoming game against the Carolina Panthers. Under the previous rules, Williams was not allowed at the facility for the first three weeks, but he couldn’t practice. However, with the new policies, he will be fully reinstated when the team resumes work next week.

Jameson Williams’ Career

Lions coach Dan Campbell expressed his approval of Williams’ return, stating: “It’s good to have him back. He was in the team meeting. It was good to see him and be around the teammates, so we’ll see what we can do.” Despite significant promise the wide receiver holds, he hasn’t been able to produce yet.

Williams not only had initially been suspended for six games in April for placing bets on non-NFL football games from an NFL facility. Something that has limited his impact as a professional after stellar performances with Alabama was a severe injury suffered late in his last college football season.

His rookie season was mostly used to rehab from an ACL tear that allowed him to play just the final six games. Williams is looking to finally provide the expected return the team desired when they drafted him with the 12th overall pick in 2022. He managed to score a touchdown in his lone career reception.

How Old Is Jameson Williams?

Jameson Williams is 22 years old.