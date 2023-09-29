The 2023 Chicago Bears were expected to be one of the most improved teams in the National Football League. Needless to say, that hasn’t been the case, as they’ll look for their first win of the season in Week 4 vs. the Denver Broncos.

Justin Fields has struggled to be as good as he was in the second half of last season. The offense has been as inefficient as the defense has been disappointing, and coaching might have a lot to do with that.

That’s why former Bears RB David Montgomery must be thrilled to have joined the Detroit Lions, as he now has more rushing touchdowns than his former team as a whole.

Bears Have Just Five Touchdowns

According to StatMuse on Twitter, David Montgomery now has five rushing touchdowns for the season, which is as many as the entire Chicago Bears roster has scored through three weeks.

Of course, scoring three touchdowns against the Green Bay Packers does a lot to help with this cause, but Montgomery has been way more efficient than expected in Detroit.

The Bears, on the other hand, might have to consider rolling Fields out of the pocket instead of trying to keep him between the tackles or even better, think about changing coaches.