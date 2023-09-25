The Detroit Lions began the 2023 NFL season with a victory against the Kansas City Chiefs in a Week 1 upset. The victory was thanks to their offensive and defensive lines.

However, the Lions are still underdogs in the current season. They lost to the Seattle Seahawks in Week 2, but crushed the Atlanta Falcons 20-6 at home in Week 3.

The season is still young and the Lions have enough time to build a strong record and reach the playoffs. They play the Green Bay Packers on the road in Week 4.

Who is the Lions tight end that is leading the stats?

According to stats and BoonerSports, Lions’ TE Sam LaPorta is playing better than other players with much more experience than him. After three weeks into the current season, LaPorta leads all tight ends in receiving yards with 186 and 62 YPG. He is ahead of George Kittle and other big tight ends.

The Detroit Lions return home in Week 5 to play the Carolina Panthers on October 8. They do not play at home again until October 30 against Jimmy Garoppolo’s Las Vegas Raiders.

How good is Sam LaPorta’s contract with the Lions?

Sam LaPorta has a 4-year contract worth $9,465,990, which he signed after being drafted during the 2023 NFL Draft. His signing bonus was $3,884,356, while he only has $7,517,173 guaranteed. In 2027 he will be a free agent. His agency is JB Sports.

Who are the other Detroit Lions Tight Ends in 2023?

The Detroit Lions have only three tight ends, LaPorta is the only rookie on the list, the other two players are James Mitchell who has been playing with the franchise since 2022 and Brock Wright since 2021. All of them are making their NFL debut with the Lions.