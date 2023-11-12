Things could get complicated for the Dallas Cowboys after their DL, Neville Gallimore, kicked New York Giants OL, Justin Pugh in the groin on purpose. It wasn’t an accident and everyone saw it.

The Dallas Cowboys are having a successful 2023 NFL season. The Cowboys are currently in second place in the NFC East with a record of 6-3, while the Giants are in fourth place with a record of 2-8.

But the Dallas Cowboys could enter Week 11 with one less player since Neville Gallimore’s action against Justin Pugh could be considered highly offensive for the league and the Cowboys would lose a key player.

The kick in the groin video

Neville Gallimore, a defensive lineman for the Dallas Cowboys, has been accused of intentionally kicking New York Giants offensive lineman Justin Pugh in the groin during a game on Sunday, November 12, 2023.

The incident occurred in the fourth quarter of the game, with the Cowboys leading. Gallimore was rushing the passer when he appeared to kick Pugh in the groin with his right foot.

Gallimore was not penalized for the incident, but the NFL will be reviewing the play. If he is found to have intentionally kicked Pugh, he could be fined or suspended.

Gallimore’s actions have been widely condemned by fans and analysts alike. Some have called for him to be suspended for the remainder of the season. The NFL will be investigating the incident and is expected to announce a decision soon.

How much is the NFL fine for illegal plays?

The NFL has a wide range of fines for foul plays, depending on the severity of the offense. For example, a player could be fined $10,000 for a late hit to the quarterback, while a player could be fined $30,000 for a helmet-to-helmet hit.

How long could a player be suspended for dirty plays?

The NFL also has a wide range of suspensions for dirty plays, depending on the severity of the offense. For example, a player could be suspended for one game for a flagrant foul, while a player could be suspended for multiple games or even the entire season for a particularly egregious offense.