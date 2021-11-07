Los Angeles Chargers defeated the Kansas City Chiefs 30-24 for a shocking win on Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium. Here, check out the funniest memes and reactions.

Los Angeles Chargers stunned the Kansas City Chiefs in week 3 of the 2021 NFL season with a 30-24 win on Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium. Justin Herbert’s 4-yard touchdown pass to Mike Williams with 32 seconds left gave them a shocking victory.

The Chiefs were down 14-0 but in the second half they took a 17-14 lead after some costly turnover in the first half. However, it wasn’t enough. Patrick Mahomes threw an interception with less than two minutes to play in the game, which helped their rivals to take the victory.

The Chargers converted a fourth-and-9 play thanks to a pass interference penalty on the Chiefs. The Chiefs turned the ball over on four consecutive possessions, the first time this has occurred since Mahomes became the starting quarterback.

Chargers beat the Chiefs: Funniest memes and reactions

With this defeat, the Chiefs fall to last place in the AFC West at 1-2 while Los Angeles improves to 2-1. Of course, many Chiefs fans didn’t waste time to pour out their frustrations, while Chargers fans couldn’t help but share their joy on Twitter.

The Chiefs defense was the primary topic in the comments, as well as the Patrick Mahomes interceptions. However, many Chiefs fans aren’t losing hope just yet and they think that the team can go up from here. Check out the funniest memes and reactions: