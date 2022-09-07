Football is back with a highly anticipated game between Los Angeles Rams and Buffalo Bills, two possible Super Bowl contenders, in Week 1 of 2022 NFL regular season. Here you will find the preview, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream free the game in the US.

The wait is finally over for millions of football fans. In one of the biggest games of the 2022 NFL regular season, the reigning champions Los Angeles Rams will host the Buffalo Bills in a superb clash to kick off a new quest towards the Vince Lombardi trophy. Here you will find everything you need to know about this game such as the preview, information, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream it in the US. If you don’t want to miss the 2022 NFL Kickoff, a great option to see the game is fuboTV (Free Trial).

Win now mentality finally paid off for the Los Angeles Rams with an extraordinary victory in Super Bowl LVI against the Cincinnati Bengals. Superstar splashes like quarterback Matthew Stafford, receiver Odell Beckham Jr and linebacker Von Miller were the keys to success for Sean McVay’s team. Now, the Rams have the challenge to defend the title and become the first back-to-back champions since the New England Patriots in Super Bowls XXXVIII and XXXIX.

On the other side, the Buffalo Bills lost one of the greatest games in NFL history against the Kansas City Chiefs in last season’s Divisional Round of the playoffs. Because of the overtime rules, and the famous coin toss, Josh Allen’s team wasn’t able to touch the ball and the Bills hopes were dashed by a miraculous performance from quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Now, Sean McDermott’s squad is the favorite to win the AFC East and, according to many experts, the greatest candidate to represent the American Football Conference in Super Bowl LVII.

Los Angeles Rams vs Buffalo Bills: Game Information

Date: Thursday, September 8, 2022.

Time: 8:20 PM (ET).

Location: SoFi Stadium. Los Angeles, California.

Live Stream:

Los Angeles Rams vs Buffalo Bills: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:20 PM

CT: 7:20 PM

MT: 6:20 PM

PT: 5:20 PM

Los Angeles Rams vs Buffalo Bills: Storylines

Although the Los Angeles Rams arrive to the season as defending champions, their roster has suffered major changes. Linebacker Von Miller, a crucial piece to win Super Bowl LVI, now plays for the Buffalo Bills as their superstar addition on defense. Odell Beckham Jr, the X-factor in the receiver group last season, actually is a free agent and he is still deciding which team to play for. Last but not least, a historic tackle like Andrew Whitworth announced his retirement after getting a ring to close a remarkable 16-year NFL career.

Meanwhile, the Buffalo Bills seem to have all the ingredients to take the AFC finally by storm. A franchise quarterback like Josh Allen, an explosive receiver such as Stefon Diggs and a powerful defense now commanded by, yes, the former Los Angeles Rams leader: Von Miller. After huge and disappointing losses in the playoffs, this seems to be the year in which the Bills have a roster to surpass other franchises such as the Bengals, Chiefs, Ravens or Chargers to claim the AFC title.

How to watch or live stream free Los Angeles Rams vs Buffalo Bills in the US

The 2022 NFL Kickoff, with its marquee matchup of Week 1, between Los Angeles Rams and Buffalo Bills will be broadcast in the United States through NBC, NBC Universo and Telemundo Deportes app.

Los Angeles Rams vs Buffalo Bills: Predictions and Odds

For the oddsmakers, the Buffalo Bills are favorites by 2.5 points in the spread, although they are visitors facing the Super Bowl Champions at Los Angeles. The moneyline is -135 for the Bills and +110 for the Rams.