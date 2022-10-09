Los Angeles Rams play against Dallas Cowboys for a game in the Week 5 of the 2022 NFL regular season in the US. Exclusive details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US below.

Los Angeles Rams vs Dallas Cowboys: Predictions, odds, and how to watch or live stream free 2022 NFL Week 5 in your country

Los Angeles Rams and Dallas Cowboys meet in a Week 5 game of the 2022 NFL regular season. This game will be held at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood on October 9, 2022 at 4:25 PM (ET). The home team wants to show why they are the defending champions. Here is all the related information about this National Football League game including the preview, predictions, odds, TV channel and live stream available in your country. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV (7-day free trial) which also includes the NFLRedZone Channel to watch all the touchdowns on Sunday.

The Rams lost during Week 4 against the 49ers in what was supposed to be a relatively easy game for them but the defensive line gave way to the 49ers and they lost the game 9-24.

The Cowboys have a current winning streak of three straight weeks against the Bengals, Giants and Commanders. So far the Cowboys are one of the favorites to make it to the playoffs.

Los Angeles Rams vs Dallas Cowboys: Kick-Off Time

Los Angeles Rams and Dallas Cowboys play for the Week 5 of the 2022 NFL regular season on Sunday, October 9 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood.

Australia: 6:25 AM (AEST) October 10

Canada: 4:25 PM (EDT)

China: 4:25 AM October 10

Germany: 10:25 PM (CEST)

Ireland: 9:25 PM (IST)

Mexico: 3:25 PM (CDT)

US: 4:25 PM (ET)

UK: 9:25 PM (BST)

Los Angeles Rams vs Dallas Cowboys: TV Channel and Live Streaming

The NFL is available on Television, Radio and Live Streaming on the Internet, this Week 5 matchup and other games will be broadcast in the United States by FuboTV (7-day free trial) and other options to watch this game in the US is FOX. Don't forget to download the app to watch the game on your smartphone.

If you would like to watch NFL games in China, Ireland, Germany, UK, Mexico and Australia, your best option is NFL Game Pass. That’s the only option that offers all the 272 games during the 18-week period.

There are other limited options that offer few NFL games per week: China (NFL On Tencent), Germany (Ran.de), Ireland (Sky Sports), UK (Sky Sports), Australia (Foxtel), Mexico (ESPN, FOX).

Los Angeles Rams vs Dallas Cowboys: Predictions And Odds

Los Angeles Rams are home favorites with -5.5 spread and 1.40 moneyline that will pay $140 bucks for a $100 bet on BetMGM, they have one win only at home. Dallas Cowboys are underdogs with +5.5 ATS and 3.00 moneyline. The totals are offered at 42 points. The best pick for this NFL Week 5 game is: Rams -5.5.

BetMGM Los Angeles Rams -5.5 / 1.40 Totals 42 Dallas Cowboys +5.5 / 3.00

* Odds via BetMGM

