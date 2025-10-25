Mac Jones reveals what he’s learning from Kyle Shanahan after tough Patriots years with Bill Belichick

Mac Jones is finding new purpose with the San Francisco 49ers, and his latest comments reveal just how much Kyle Shanahan has impacted him. The former Patriots quarterback spoke glowingly of Shanahan’s communication and leadership, calling him “one of the best that I’ve been around in terms of team meetings and offensive meetings.”

In 2022, while still with the Patriots, Jones made headlines for saying, “I want to be coached harder. I want to be a better player.” It was a statement that reflected his frustration with a rigid offensive system that often limited his creativity. Now, under Shanahan, he seems to have found the balance he was searching for.

Jones elaborated on Shanahan’s influence, noting, “I’ve been super impressed with his messaging. He’s a great public speaker, and he also backs it up.” That comment carries weight, given how differently Shanahan runs his meetings compared to Belichick.

Despite being the backup quarterback, Jones has already made five starts for the 49ers this season as Brock Purdy deals with a painful turf toe injury. He’s performed admirably, posting a 4-1 record with 1,404 passing yards, six touchdowns, and an 89.8 passer rating.

A coach who listens, a quarterback who’s growing

Jones credits much of his comfort in to the open communication Shanahan fosters. “He’s always trying to come up with something new to get to the team,” Jones said. That creativity has not only expanded his understanding of offensive play design but also reignited his confidence as a leader.

As the 49ers prepare for a potential deep playoff run, Jones’ growth under Shanahan could prove crucial. Whether he remains behind Purdy or takes the field again, his development under a coach who “backs it up” may redefine how he’s viewed across the league.