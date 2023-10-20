Mahomes could play another position apart from QB for the Chiefs

It looks like there’s nothing Patrick Mahomes can’t do. The Kansas City Chiefs superstar has forged a reputation for being a dual-threat quarterback, capable of producing danger both on air and on the ground. And there’s no one better than him in the NFL right now.

With or without pressure, regardless of his receiving corps, he always seems to find ways to create plays. But for obvious reasons, one always tended to speak about Mahomes’ ability only at his natural position. We were wrong.

This week, Chiefs special teams coordinator Dave Toub revealed Mahomes is the team’s backup punter. Last week, starting punter Tommy Towsend raised concern in Kansas City as he was questionable to play the Denver Broncos Thursday night.

The Chiefs tried out other players at the position, but ended up choosing not to spend a roster spot. Ahead of Week 7, Toub confessed their starting quarterback is the alternative option in case Towsend gets injured.

Dave Toub says Mahomes can punt

“We had a plan, and believe it or not, 15 is our backup punter,” Toub said, via KCTV5. “He can do it. He shows me all the time. He’s out there going on Saturday hitting punts. He can do it all, that guy. It’s unbelievable.”

Hilarious as it may sound, Toub was being serious. The best quarterback in the league is serving as his team’s backup punter. Well, that’s not exactly what anyone would have imagined for Mahomes. We know that he’s a gifted player, but to watch him play a different position would still be awkward.

The team seems to trust in him, and the quarterback himself looks confident if he’s called upon. “I been trying to tell yall!!!,“ the reigning MVP wrote on X (Twitter).

Like most of us, JJ Watt is curious to see how Mahomes does this secondary job. “We got 6,000 videos of you throwing no-look darts and 70-yarders in pregame, yet not one single punt on film?!,” the former defensive end asked the Chiefs star, who joked he’s waiting for the right moment.

Towsend looks healthy for Week 7

Towsend has been a full participant ahead of the Week 7 clash against the Chargers, so the Chiefs seem to have nothing to worry about. But in the event he gets injured at some point in the game, they’ll have to turn to Mahomes.

While it would be interesting to see how long he can punt the football, it’s safe to say the best Mahomes can offer in that position is a fake punt pass. But of course, the Chiefs will probably hope Towsend stays healthy so they don’t have to test their emergency plan.