Malik Nabers leaves NY Giants’ practice early with no injury update

Malik Nabers generated some concern during the New York Giants’ latest practice after unexpectedly leaving the field with a trainer before the session was over. The star wide receiver had been participating fully until his early departure, immediately raising questions about whether he had suffered an injury.

The timing was notable because Nabers had looked particularly sharp during the practice. He showed his usual explosiveness and athleticism, making several impressive jumping and stretching catches before walking off with a member of the training staff.

However, there was no immediate indication that Nabers had suffered an injury. John Harbaugh’s comments after practice were somewhat unclear at first, but the Giants coach ultimately indicated that the early departure was not believed to be injury-related.

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Why did Malik Nabers leave Giants practice?

New York Giants reporter Ryan Dunleavy was among the first to report Malik Nabers’ early departure, noting that the receiver had looked healthy throughout the session. “Malik Nabers left practice with a trainer before the final drive ended. Up until then, he looked very agile with jumping and stretched catches.”

The report naturally raised concerns because Nabers is one of the most important players on the Giants’ roster and the centerpiece of their passing game. Any injury involving the young star would be a major concern with the regular season approaching.

Dunleavy later provided an update based on Harbaugh’s comments. “There was no Nabers injury mentioned to him post-practice by trainers, Harbaugh said, but it wasn’t part of the plan for him to leave early.”

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John Harbaugh clarifies Malik Nabers situation

Dan Duggan of The Athletic also reported that Malik Nabers had completed a full workload before leaving practice approximately 20 minutes before the session ended.

“WR Malik Nabers walked off with a trainer with 20 minutes left in practice after having a full workload. Harbaugh said he didn’t get an update after practice that the early departure was injury related.”

Duggan later clarified his reporting after what he described as a confusing interaction with Harbaugh following practice. The Giants coach initially appeared unaware that Nabers had left early, prompting a follow-up question.

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“If my wording was confusing, sorry, but it was a somewhat confusing interaction with Harbaugh after practice. Harbaugh was unaware when first asked about Nabers leaving early.”

Harbaugh then provided a more detailed explanation: “It wasn’t part of the plan. I’ll find out what was going on. I’m sure it’s something with the trainers. There’s no injury. We talk afterwards — we always get the injury report right after and there was no talk about Malik that way.”

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That is the most encouraging part of the update for the Giants. Harbaugh specifically said there was no injury reported, while also acknowledging that he would find out why Nabers left the field earlier than expected.

For now, Harbaugh’s message is reassuring: there was no injury on the post-practice report, and Nabers had already received a full workload. The Giants will continue monitoring the situation, but the available information does not suggest that the star receiver suffered a significant injury.