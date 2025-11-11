Matt LaFleur sends strong message to Jordan Love, Packers’ offense after loss to Eagles

The NFC North is one of the most competitive divisions in the NFL right now, meaning every stumble can turn into a serious setback for any team. Jordan Love’s Green Bay Packers couldn’t capitalize on their opportunities, falling at home to the Philadelphia Eagles — and Matt LaFleur knows there’s no more room for error.

Allowing just 10 points against a fearsome offense like Nick Sirianni’s speaks to the Packers’ defense doing their job as expected. On the flip side, the offense led by Love didn’t have their best night.

“Our defense was outstanding. Unfortunately, just too many mistakes offensively to overcome it,” LaFleur said after the game. “You hold good football teams to 10 points you should win the football game, but obviously we didn’t do enough offensively. We’ve got a short week. We can’t feel sorry for ourselves. We’ve got to figure it out, come back and do better.”

Despite his frustration with the team’s performance, the coach took responsibility, acknowledging that improvements start with him. “You score seven points in this league, you’re probably not going to win many games,” the HC also added. “We have to do a much better job, and it always starts with myself.”

Head coach Matt LaFleur of the Green Bay Packers.

Tough night for Love and his teammates

The Green Bay Packers‘ offense was effectively grounded in their tough 10-7 Monday night defeat against the Eagles. Quarterback Jordan Love struggled to find a rhythm, managing just 176 yards on 36 attempts with no touchdown passes, resulting in a dismal night for the passing game.

Overall, the unit only managed 261 total net yards and converted a mere 5 of 13 third-down attempts, contributing heavily to the low-scoring slugfest at Lambeau Field.

Hopes of staying in the hunt

The Green Bay Packers are facing a must-win three-game stretch to stay competitive in the tight NFC North race. The team must quickly rebound from its offensive woes as it head to MetLife Stadium to take on the New York Giants on a short week.

This is immediately followed by a pivotal home divisional clash against the Minnesota Vikings before a critical Thanksgiving showdown on the road against the division-leading Detroit Lions. With the NFC North suddenly wide open, Green Bay needs victories to avoid losing ground in the playoff picture.

