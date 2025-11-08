Packers make something clear about the job security of one of Jordan Love’s key teammates

Jordan Love’s Green Bay Packers are living a dream stretch, leading the NFC North and showing flashes of elite play. Yet, despite their current success — and with a massive showdown against the Eagles at Lambeau Field on the horizon — no one’s spot on the roster is guaranteed.

A few days ago, head coach Matt LaFleur addressed Brandon McManus’ situation, making it clear that he’ll have to compete head-to-head with Lucas Havrisik for the team’s kicking job.

When later asked by the media about the situation, the head coach clarified that when he mentioned a “competition,” he only meant it in the broader sense — that everyone has to compete in the NFL.

“You look at the total body of work,” LaFleur told the media about what the kicker has done for the Packers. “I think you guys probably read into what I said a little bit too much, in terms of — I feel as though, and this is the way we’re always going to approach it, every spot is a competition.”

Brandon McManus #17 of the Green Bay Packers.

McManus’ numbers with the Packers

Veteran kicker Brandon McManus has been a monumental success for the Green Bay Packers since joining the team midway through the 2024 season, instantly stabilizing a shaky special teams unit. In his 11 games with the team, McManus delivered near-perfection, connecting on 20 of his 21 field goal attempts for a remarkable 95.2% accuracy rate.

He was equally flawless on extra points, converting all 30 of his attempts. Furthermore, his clutch performance included making back-to-back game-winning field goals as time expired in his first two appearances, with a long of 55 yards, directly turning two losses into crucial wins and validating the Packers’ decision to sign the proven veteran.

Staying on the right track

The Green Bay Packers are looking to strengthen their grip on the NFC North crown, but they face a brutal test this Monday night when the Philadelphia Eagles roll into Lambeau Field.

Currently holding a tight lead in the division, the Packers know a loss at home to the NFC-leading Eagles could open the door for the rival Lions and Bears to overtake them.

With the playoff picture rapidly coming into focus, this primetime clash against one of the league’s top teams is a pivotal moment: a win would solidify the Packers’ claim as an NFC contender, while a loss would immediately intensify the pressure in the competitive North race.