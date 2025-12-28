Matt LaFleur sets record straight on Packers QB job as Malik Willis shines in Jordan Love’s absence

The Green Bay Packers lost without Jordan Love under center in Week 17 but it wasn’t because of Malik Willis. In fact, the backup quarterback played so well, that head coach Matt LaFleur had to entertain questions about who should lead the team going forward.

According to Matt Schneidman of The Athletic, LaFleur was adamant on not starting a QB debate. “I wanna pump the brakes on all that stuff,” LaFleur said. He also added he wanted to “squash” any rumor or idea of Willis being better than Love for the team.

Willis’ efforts weren’t enough to beat the Ravens in Week 17 as the defense allowed 41 points. When the defense allows 307 rushing yards, it’s just too complicated for the offense to get into rhythm.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Willis also played injured

Willis has been dealing with a couple of injuries but still suited up to play. He completed 18/21 passes for 288 yards one touchdown, nine carries, 60 yards and two rushing touchdowns, and a 134.6 passer rating. He was absolutely incredible vs. the Ravens.

Quarterback Malik Willis #2 of the Green Bay Packers

Advertisement

The fact of the matter is Willis hasn’t looked anywhere below Jordan Love, despite their obvious differences in playing style. Willis is much more faster and mobile, while Love is much more accurate, has a bigger arm and more potential explosive plays. The Packers have shown they can provide a good offensive output with both of them.

Advertisement

see also Are Packers eliminated from NFL playoffs with a loss against Ravens today in Week 17?

The Packers are in trouble once the playoffs roll around

To be fair, it seems like this team could be a one-and-done in this NFL Playoffs. The offense can put up points but the reality is that since Micah Parsons went down, the defense is just not the same.

Advertisement

They allowed 34 points to the Broncos, 22 to the Bears and now 41 to the Ravens. That kind of defense won’t allow any team to go all the way on a deep playoff run. It seems like the Packers are on borrowed time.