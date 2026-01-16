Matthew Stafford and Rams could lose coach to three teams, including Steelers and Ravens

One of the worst-kept secrets in the NFL is coming to fruition this Friday. The Pittsburgh Steelers will interview a Los Angeles Rams coach, as he and Matthew Stafford are preparing for another NFL Playoffs game. However, the Baltimore Ravens and other teams are also in the mix to land this coach.

It’s Chris Shula, defensive coordinator for the Los Angeles Rams. Shula could be consider a surprising coach to replace Mike Tomlin, but he has done merits to be considered as a head coach. However, the Baltimore Ravens will also interview him to replace John Harbaugh. However, Albert Breer of SI.com also stated that the Miami Dolphins will hold a virtual interview with Shula too.

The Rams are looking to get over the Chicago Bears this weekend in the playoffs. Matthew Stafford is coming into the game with some sort of hand injury suffered in the Wild Card Round, but the MVP frontrunner is still expected to play. Still, Shula’s defense will have to be at its best to help the quarterback.

Shula comes from NFL royalty

Chris is the grandson of the legendary Hall of Famer, Don Shula, who’s the winningest coach in NFL history. He comes from football royalty. Also, he’s learned from Sean McVay during his time with the Rams, one of the best head coaches in the NFL today. Shula couldn’t have had a better mentorship and bloodline.

Defensive coordinator Chris Shula of the Los Angeles Rams

At 39 years old, Shula is looking for a next step. On the two years he’s been on the job, Shula has evolved and became a top-tier DC in the NFL. In fact, the Rams haven’t even missed a future Hall of Famer like Aaron Donald. That is Shula’s work and that is also what might make the Steelers pull the trigger on him: his defensive prowess.

Which team presents the best fit for Shula?

Shula is likely to get the defense going first, thanks to his defensive mindset. Hence, the Steelers and Ravens could really tempt him. Pittsburgh offers generational talents like Cam Heyward, TJ Watt, Jalen Ramsey and a deep defensive roster. As for the Ravens, the roster is too good, and while they could use another pass rusher, the secondary has the talent to be one of the NFL’s best.

As for the Dolphins, it’s just the nostalgia factor that could seduce Chris Shula. After all, that’s the team where his grandfather made his name legendary. Hence, that could entice Shula, but the defense is very limited and it might be the biggest challenge for him, as the team needs a full overhaul.