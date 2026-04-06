Matthew Stafford’s output for Rams in 2026 will suffer huge adjustment after MVP season

The Los Angeles Rams were one of the best teams in the NFL last season. One of the key reasons was that quarterback Matthew Stafford played arguably his best season, winning MVP in the process. However, new reports say that the focus might shift into a new one, instead of repeating the formula.

Last offseason, Stafford barely threw or had any reps in training camp. This was also because the quarterback was dealing with a tough back injury. However, according to Sarah Barshop of ESPN, this might change in this offseason.

The reason is simple: the Rams are yet to establish who will be their QB2. Per head coach Sean McVay, it’s “less likely than likely” that Jimmy Garoppolo comes back to the roster. Also, Kirk Cousins, who was on the Rams’ radar, signed for the Raiders.

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Sean McVay is not entertaining a life without Stafford, though the team is

McVay recently spoke to the press, and he was asked if he thinks about life once Stafford is gone. He responded “I don’t think about that ever.” While he said that jokingly, he then said the team as a whole thinks of life without Stafford in the “short and long term.”

Rams Head coach Sean McVay

McVay and Stafford have been one of the best offensive duos in the NFL. The head coach knows how to design plays for the quarterback, and Stafford knows how to deliver on the field.

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The Rams need Stafford to succeed

Stafford is 38 years old, so the end is near. However, he just won MVP so the level is still there. Stafford led the NFL in passing yards with 4,707 and in passing touchdowns with 46. He also had a 109.2 passer rating.

With Stafford, who is on the team since 2021, the Rams have won a Super Bowl, then have gone to the Wild Card (2023), Divisional (2024), and lost the Conference Championship last season. They’ve been perennial contenders in the NFC.