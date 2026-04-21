Rams prioritize Jimmy Garoppolo as top backup choice for 2026 despite retirement decision

Reports indicate that Jimmy Garoppolo is considering retirement. This decision directly impacts the Los Angeles Rams, but head coach Sean McVay remains hopeful that the veteran will decide to return for one last season.

Garoppolo has spent 12 years in the NFL. While many once regarded him as a solid starter, he struggled to consistently meet those expectations and has spent a significant portion of his career as a high-end backup.

When the Rams signed him in 2024, the plan was for him to provide veteran stability behind Matthew Stafford. However, with Garoppolo now contemplating retirement, Los Angeles could be left without an experienced backup—a situation Sean McVay is desperate to avoid.

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“You leave the door open,” McVay said on Tuesday about Garoppolo’s future, via Vinny Bonsignore of the California Post. “You don’t want to press. We want to be able to give him his time, and he knows where we stand.”

If Jimmy G doesn’t return, the Rams are in trouble

While Garoppolo’s peak years may be behind him, he remains a highly reliable backup. With Matthew Stafford’s injury history being a constant factor, having a seasoned veteran on the roster is essential for insurance.

As of today, Garoppolo’s return is uncertain. It will be McVay’s job to convince him to stay for one more season while the Rams develop a long-term transition plan at the quarterback position.

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Currently, Stetson Bennett is the primary backup on the depth chart. Having not taken a regular-season snap since being drafted in 2023, his lack of experience might force the Rams to either secure Garoppolo’s return or pivot to the free-agent market.

Matthew Stafford’s future beyond 2026

Rumors regarding Matthew Stafford’s retirement were put to rest when he accepted his 2025 NFL MVP trophy and confirmed his return for 2026. While he is currently making “significant progress” on another contract extension, his long-term future remains a topic of discussion.

Garoppolo to Tyler Johnson for the @RamsNFL TD to cut the lead to two!



📺: #SEAvsLAR on FOX

📱: https://t.co/waVpO909ge pic.twitter.com/5FmS9U08JS — NFL (@NFL) January 5, 2025

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With Stafford’s tenure eventually nearing its end and Garoppolo’s status in limbo, the Rams face a difficult path to ensuring they have a reliable leader to guide the offense into the next era.