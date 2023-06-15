Tom Brady and the Las Vegas Raiders will be tied forever. And not, we’re not talking about his recent purchase of a minority stake on the team. We’re talking about where it all started, that infamous Tuck Rule game.

Brady and the New England Patriots beat the Raiders in a very questionable fashion, and it was arguably the first building block of the most legendary career in the history of the game.

Now, the best quarterback of all time will try and give back to the franchise tormented for two decades, officially getting tied to the NFL until the very end of his days, although not in the way they would want.

Tom Brady Will Have A ‘Very Passive Role’ In The Raiders

“I’ll be playing a very passive role,” the seven time Super Bowl champion told the AP. “This is something that I’m interested in doing for the rest of my life. This is not something that I’m into it for a year or two years.”

“You know, I’ve got a lot of responsibility with my Fox job, which I take very seriously,” Brady continued. “But if I’m looking over the course of my life, to have the opportunity to be involved in the NFL is a dream come true. And if I could help the NFL and continue to contribute in a positive way, then you know, that’s been a very enjoyable part of my life.”

“When I look at a lot of the people that have impacted the NFL over a long period of time in the most positive way, Al Davis is one of them,” Brady said. “And he’s not with us anymore but I’ve heard incredible stories. And then the opportunity came about to become a minority owner in the Raiders, it was a dream come true for me.”

Sorry fans, there you go. There’s no chance he’ll put up those pads and head back to the field. But hey, maybe his presence there will help make up for that infamous Tuck Rule game.