Uncertainty is surrounding the Las Vegas Raiders recently. According to reports, the team is considering to cut Jimmy Garoppolo due to his foot injury. Now, the team has receiver a surprising update on the matter that could change their plans for the 2023 NFL season.

The Raiders will live a completely different season this year. After nine years with Derek Carr as their starting quarterback, the team’s front office decided to end their relationship, seeking for a new player to fill his spot.

Josh McDaniels, the team’s head coach, decided to pursue Jimmy Garoppolo to offer him the starter role. He knew the quarterback from their days at the New England Patriots, where they won two Super Bowls together.

Jimmy Garoppolo’s foot injury update surprises Raiders fans

Las Vegas is struggling with Jimmy Garoppolo, and he has not even played a single game with them. The quarterback signed as a free agent, but the team knew that his injuries could be a major problem ahead of the 2023 campaign.

Last season, Garoppolo suffered an injury to his left foot while playing against the Miami Dolphins. He underwent surgery in March to heal it, and it was uncertain if he could recover quickly enough to join his new teammates in the OTAs.

For this reason, it was rumored that the Raiders could be moving on from Garoppolo. It was reported that the quarterback’s recovery would take longer than expected, and that’s why the team was considering to release him and sign another player.

However, this matter has taken a sharp U-turn. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported this Tuesday that Garoppolo should be ready for the start of the training camp. His surgery went very well, and the quarterback has healed quicker than expected to gear up and play for the Raiders.