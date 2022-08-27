Miami Dolphins play against Philadelphia Eagles today for a game of the 2022 NFL Preseason in the US. Exclusive details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US below.

Miami Dolphins vs Philadelphia Eagles: Predictions, odds, and how to watch the 2022 NFL Preseason in the US today

Miami Dolphins and Philadelphia Eagles meet in a game of the 2022 NFL Preseason. This game will be held at Hard Rock Stadium today, August 27, 2022 at 7:00 PM (ET). The home team is sure that this season will be better than the previous one. Here is all the related information about this National Football League game including the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch in the US. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV.

The Miami Dolphins' plan with their new head coach, McDaniel, is still unclear but it looks like things could be much better than with Brian Flores. After the drama of the season passes, the team could enter what will be their 'big season' in 2022.

Philadelphia Eagles are still deciding who will be their quarterback for the upcoming regular season, the team needs to improve their offensive line to fight for a spot in the postseason.

Miami Dolphins vs Philadelphia Eagles: Match Information

Date: Saturday, August 27, 2022.

Time: 7:00 PM (ET)

Location: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida.

Live Stream: FuboTV (Free Trial)

Miami Dolphins vs Philadelphia Eagles: Times by State in the US

ET: 7:00 PM

CT: 6:00 PM

MT: 5:00 PM

PT: 4:00 PM

Miami Dolphins vs Philadelphia Eagles: Storylines

The Miami Dolphins opened the 2022 NFL Preseason with a win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 26-24, Tua Tagovailoa did not play during that game but it seems that Thompson (Miami QB) could be the perfect backup for Tua in case of injury. The most recent game for Miami was a loss to the Las Vegas Raiders 13-15.

The Philadelphia Eagles still have doubts that Jalen Hurts will be their starting quarterback for the upcoming regular season, but it is likely that he will keep his position against Gardner Minshew, who was the name that could steal his job. The Eagles won a recent game 21-20 against Cleveland, their preseason record is 1-1.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Miami Dolphins vs Philadelphia Eagles in the U.S.

The NFL is available on Television, Radio and Live Streaming on the Internet, this Preseason matchup and other games will be broadcast in the United States by FuboTV and other options to watch this game in the US are NFL NETWORK. Don't forget to download the app to watch the game on your smartphone.

Miami Dolphins vs Philadelphia Eagles: Predictions And Odds

Miami Dolphins are home favorites with -2 spread and 1.78 moneyline that will pay $178 bucks for a $100 bet on BetMGM, both teams have the same record but the visitors won a recent a game. Philadelphia Eagles are underdogs with +2 ATS and 2.05 moneyline. The best pick for NFL Preseason game is: Miami Dolphins -2

BetMGM Miami Dolphins -2 / 1.78 Totals 37.5 Philadelphia Eagles +2 / 2.05

* Odds via BetMGM