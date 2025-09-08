Micah Parsons makes major admission about last-minute trade to Packers

The new NFL campaign is already underway, yet some of the league’s latest roster moves are still making waves. Among the most unexpected was the trade involving Micah Parsons and the Dallas Cowboys. In a shocking twist, one of the league’s top pass rushers sealed a move to the Green Bay Packers just days before kickoff.

The last-minute nature of the move didn’t do Parsons any favors — not only from a physical standpoint, but also due to the uncertainty it created. Heading into Week 1, the star linebacker didn’t even know which jersey he’d be wearing, adding an extra layer of stress to an already abrupt transition.

Regarding the situation and after making his debut with his new teammates in Green Bay, the former Penn State standout made it clear that he didn’t feel comfortable with this developments—something he wouldn’t wish on any fellow player.

“These last six months was super draining, super toxic for everyone,” Parsons said, via The Athletic. “It’s something that I don’t think (any) player should have to go through…“ He also added: “The fact that I was traded a week before the season was really outrageous and rough.”

Micah Parsons #1 of the Green Bay Packers sacks Jared Goff.

The buzz at Lambeau Field

It’s no secret that Micah Parsons is one of the premier pass rushers in the league, and his arrival in Green Bay only strengthens a team that now looks like a legitimate contender in the NFC North—especially after their convincing win over the Lions.

Matt LaFleur expressed his excitement about what he saw on the field—and also about the warm reception the Lambeau Field crowd gave to his new star defender.

“It looked like the speed of light or a shooting star just coming out of the sky and closing ground fast. I mean, that’s why he’s here, right? I mean, that was really exciting to see,” he said. “I definitely know that our crowd reacted the right way as well. I mean, I don’t know if I’ve heard our crowd much louder than when they introduced him and certainly on that sack.”

Staying on the right track

The Packers are determined to show that yesterday’s win over Detroit was no fluke. To do so, they’ll need to reinforce their status as contenders in the challenging matchups that lie ahead:

vs Washington Commanders, September 11

@ Cleveland Browns, September 21

@ Dallas Cowboys, September 28

Bye Week

vs Cincinnati Bengals, October 12

