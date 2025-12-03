Packers might recover two weapons for Jordan Love to face Bears in crucial NFC North clash

The Green Bay Packers are at a crucial moment in the season, as they are still hoping to secure a spot in the upcoming Playoffs. Jordan Love, along with his teammates, will host the Chicago Bears in Week 14, in a key NFC North matchup.

The good news for this team is that, according to the latest words from their coach Matt LaFleur, they could regain two important pieces on offense. Both Jayden Reed and Matthew Golden could return from injuries, and they are expected to be at Lambeau Field next Sunday.

“The plan is to see where he’s (Reed) at at the end of the week, and if he’s good to go,” LaFleur said Monday via packerswire.com. “He has to get cleared first, I know he’s back to practicing, but he’s ultimately got to get cleared to go out there and play a game.”

Additionally, with a three-word message, the coach referred to the chances of seeing Golden on the field once again, who has been dealing with a wrist injury since Week 11. “Potentially, potentially, yeah,” LaFleur said.

Matthew Golden #0 of the Green Bay Packers.

What injuries are Golden and Reed carrying?

The Green Bay Packers‘ receiving corps has been hit by injuries to two key players: Matthew Golden and Jayden Reed. Golden has dealt with multiple issues this season, most notably a wrist injury reported following the Week 11 game against the Giants, as well as an earlier lingering shoulder concern.

Reed, however, suffered a season-altering injury early on, sustaining a broken collarbone in the first quarter of Week 2. This injury required surgery, and Reed subsequently underwent a pre-planned foot surgery.

Crucial game for the Packers’ season

The Packers face a defining moment in their season as they prepare for a must-win clash against their division rivals, the Chicago Bears. Holding a current impressive record of 8-3-1, the Packers are in a strong position, but a victory in this contest is absolutely crucial to solidify their postseason fate.

With a win, the team’s playoff chances are projected to soar to an imposing 95%, effectively guaranteeing their spot in the tournament. This game is not just about beating the Bears; it is the final necessary step to confirm their entry into the playoffs, making it arguably the most important regular-season matchup remaining on their schedule.