Jordan Love sends clear message about his injury ahead of Packers-Lions Thanksgiving clash

The NFC North is at a critical point in the season, making the showdown between the Detroit Lions and Green Bay Packers potentially pivotal for both teams’ playoff hopes. Jordan Love and his teammates will look to secure a win at Ford Field that could move them closer to the Bears atop the division.

For Matt LaFleur, it won’t just be crucial to have all his weapons available—it’s equally important that they’re at full strength. Love’s left shoulder injury landed him on this week’s injury report, but the QB himself confirmed he will be ready for the game against Detroit.

“It’s one of those where I’m able to play through it,” he said to the press. “Obviously, anytime you take a hit, fall on it, you feel it. But nothing that it is holding me back or nothing that I can’t play through.”

Love has been one of the driving forces behind the Packers’ impressive campaign, which currently has them at seven wins, three losses, and one tie. Emerging victorious in the Thanksgiving matchup would bring them even closer to their primary goal: reaching the playoffs.

Jordan Love #10 of the Green Bay Packers.

Love takes command of his team

Jordan Love has definitively taken command of the Green Bay Packers’ offense this season, showcasing his growth as the franchise quarterback. Through 11 games, Love has maintained a sharp 67.7% completion percentage while throwing for 2,560 passing yards and 15 touchdowns against only 3 interceptions, resulting in a strong 102.0 passer rating. His consistent decision-making and efficient yardage have solidified his role as the undisputed leader of the team’s aerial attack.

On the hunt for the Bears

The Green Bay Packers’ crucial Thanksgiving clash at Ford Field against the Detroit Lions is a must-win to remain seriously competitive for the NFC North crown. Currently sitting at 7-3-1, the Packers are just a half-game behind the leading Chicago Bears (8-3).

A loss in this division matchup would drop Green Bay behind the Lions (currently 7-4), potentially falling a full two games behind Chicago with a far tougher path to catch up. To keep the pressure squarely on the Bears for the top seed and a guaranteed home playoff game, the Packers must secure a divisional road victory.