It appears Micah Parsons wasn’t the only pass rusher on the Green Bay Packers’ radar, as they were prepared to secure another top-tier linebacker if the Dallas Cowboys had rejected their offer.

By Fernando Franco Puga

Micah Parsons joined the Packers in the 2025 offseason
© Ronald Martinez/Getty ImagesMicah Parsons joined the Packers in the 2025 offseason

The Green Bay Packers have secured a top-tier pass rusher in Micah Parsons. However, the NFC North club was ready to activate a backup plan in case the Dallas Cowboys had rejected their trade offer.

A few days ago, the NFL was shocked by the announcement of Micah Parsons’ trade to the Packers. Green Bay wanted to bolster its defense with Parsons, yet he was not their only option on the table.

According to Ian Rapoport, the Packers also inquired about Trey Hendrickson. However, fate directed them to Parsons when the Cincinnati Bengals gave the defensive end a new deal.

Destiny wanted Micah Parsons to play for the Packers

During this offseason, several star defensive players were seeking new contracts. However, not all of them were able to secure extensions with their respective clubs.

Micah Parsons fell into the latter group. The Cowboys and the pass rusher didn’t reach an agreement for a new deal, prompting Dallas to explore trade options for the four-time Pro Bowler.

Against all odds, Jerry Jones agreed to send Parsons to the Packers. Green Bay traded Kenny Clark and two first-round draft picks to Dallas, though Parsons was not their only potential target to strengthen the defense.

Earlier this year, Trey Hendrickson requested an extension with the Bengals. Cincinnati initially hesitated but eventually offered him a one-year, $29 million deal.

Trey Hendrickson

Trey Hendrickson of the Cincinnati Bengals

Ian Rapoport revealed that, prior to Hendrickson’s extension, the Packers had reached out to the Bengals about a potential trade. Green Bay reportedly offered Kenny Clark and a mid-round pick for the defensive end, but Cincinnati opted to continue its relationship with the pass rusher.

What is Micah Parsons’ contract with the Packers?

It seems every party got what they wanted. Hendrickson secured his extension, the Cowboys acquired draft capital to rebuild, the Packers bolstered their defense, and Parsons received the money he sought.

When the Packers finalized the trade with Dallas, they still had to negotiate with Parsons. The star pass rusher secured a four-year, $188 million deal, including $120 million fully guaranteed at signing and $136 million in total guarantees.

