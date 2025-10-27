Trending topics:
NFL

Michael Carter released: How many RBs do the Cardinals have besides Bam Knight?

The Arizona Cardinals continue to make all sorts of adjustments, and a recent move was releasing Michael Carter from the team, which leaves them with one fewer option in the RB room and leaves Bam Knight without a teammate.

By Richard Tovar

Follow us on Google!
Michael Carter after a game at Levi's Stadium on September 21, 2025, California.
© Getty ImagesMichael Carter after a game at Levi's Stadium on September 21, 2025, California.

Michael Carter has officially ended his tenure with the Arizona Cardinals following the news of his release. The team now finds itself without a healthy man in the RB room, meaning starter Bam Knight will have to be especially careful.

The Cardinals’ depth chart shows that with Carter’s departure, Knight is currently the only available and healthy running back, as the other two options, Emari Demercado and Trey Benson, are injured and considered unlikely to return soon to help the team.

Tweet placeholder
Advertisement

Developing story…

richard tovar
Richard Tovar
ALSO READ
Lionel Messi misses out on MLS award with Son Heung-min emerging victorious
Soccer

Lionel Messi misses out on MLS award with Son Heung-min emerging victorious

Aaron Rodgers issues candid warning to Steelers teammates after loss to Packers
NFL

Aaron Rodgers issues candid warning to Steelers teammates after loss to Packers

Smart weighs in on Kelly’s firing with powerful admission on coaching at LSU
College Football

Smart weighs in on Kelly’s firing with powerful admission on coaching at LSU

Packers’ Jordan Love achieves unprecedented milestone unmatched by NFL legends like Tom Brady, Joe Montana
NFL

Packers’ Jordan Love achieves unprecedented milestone unmatched by NFL legends like Tom Brady, Joe Montana

Better Collective Logo