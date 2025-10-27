Michael Carter released: How many RBs do the Cardinals have besides Bam Knight?

Michael Carter has officially ended his tenure with the Arizona Cardinals following the news of his release. The team now finds itself without a healthy man in the RB room, meaning starter Bam Knight will have to be especially careful.
The Cardinals’ depth chart shows that with Carter’s departure, Knight is currently the only available and healthy running back, as the other two options, Emari Demercado and Trey Benson, are injured and considered unlikely to return soon to help the team.
Developing story…
Richard “Richie” Tovar is a bilingual sports writer with over 13 years of experience in the field. Since joining Bolavip US in 2021, he has focused on covering American sports, with a particular emphasis on the NFL and College Football. Raised in Venezuela, a country passionate about baseball, Richard also dedicates significant attention to MLB coverage each season. His deep connection with and love for American sports shine through his writing, where he frequently showcases his passion for numbers and statistics, enhancing the depth and insightfulness of his articles.