Mike Evans gets positive outlook as 49ers plan to use him in Week 5 vs Seahawks despite injury woes

The San Francisco 49ers are happy to see Mike Evans is ready to suit up against the Seattle Seahawks.

The San Francisco 49ers are already dealing with quite a lot of injuries ahead of Week 5 vs Seattle Seahawks. However, their best wideout is Mike Evans and despite having issues with his ribs, he will play.

According to Matt Barrows of The Athletic, Mike Evans is off the injury report and will play vs Seahawks. Mike Evans’ career as a 49er has started great. He has 17 catches in 24 targets for 213 yards and two touchdowns.

Having Mike Evans on the field is absolutely key for the 49ers as the Seahawks are one of the best defenses in the NFL. Hence, it’s important to have a weapon like Evans to have a chance at winning against them.

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Evans is bulletproof

Mike Evans is a veteran, but the 33-year-old is just a tough player. He has played in too many games with injuries. In fact, Evans’ list of injuries is really lengthy, yet he has missed more than four games in a season just once in his career.

49ers ruled out FB Kyle Juszcyk and DE Nick Bosa for Sunday’s game at Seattle. WR Mike Evans is off the injury report and has no injury designation. pic.twitter.com/ntvB00IDbA — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 9, 2026

Even if he plays all banged up, Evans is always a threat, and also a red zone menace. He stands at 6’5″ and 231 lbs, so he is a mismatch. Also, he has a trademark fade route that is a recipe for touchdowns.

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The Seahawks are a threat to the 49ers’ unbeaten record

Only three teams remain undefeated this season: the Kansas City Chiefs, San Francisco 49ers, and the Minnesota Vikings. The Seahawks are 3-1 and are at home, and the defense is as elite as you can find in the NFL.

Hence, the Seahawks are absolutely and positively the biggest threat to the 49ers perfect record. Also, Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald has a 4-1 record against Kyle Shanahan.