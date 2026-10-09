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Mike Evans gets positive outlook as 49ers plan to use him in Week 5 vs Seahawks despite injury woes

The San Francisco 49ers are happy to see Mike Evans is ready to suit up against the Seattle Seahawks.

Mike Evans #5 of the San Francisco 49ers
© Quinn Rooney/Getty ImagesMike Evans #5 of the San Francisco 49ers

The San Francisco 49ers are already dealing with quite a lot of injuries ahead of Week 5 vs Seattle Seahawks. However, their best wideout is Mike Evans and despite having issues with his ribs, he will play.

According to Matt Barrows of The Athletic, Mike Evans is off the injury report and will play vs Seahawks. Mike Evans’ career as a 49er has started great. He has 17 catches in 24 targets for 213 yards and two touchdowns.

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Having Mike Evans on the field is absolutely key for the 49ers as the Seahawks are one of the best defenses in the NFL. Hence, it’s important to have a weapon like Evans to have a chance at winning against them.

Evans is bulletproof

Mike Evans is a veteran, but the 33-year-old is just a tough player. He has played in too many games with injuries. In fact, Evans’ list of injuries is really lengthy, yet he has missed more than four games in a season just once in his career.

Even if he plays all banged up, Evans is always a threat, and also a red zone menace. He stands at 6’5″ and 231 lbs, so he is a mismatch. Also, he has a trademark fade route that is a recipe for touchdowns.

See also

NFL confirms hefty punishment for 49ers owner Jed York

The Seahawks are a threat to the 49ers’ unbeaten record

Only three teams remain undefeated this season: the Kansas City Chiefs, San Francisco 49ers, and the Minnesota Vikings. The Seahawks are 3-1 and are at home, and the defense is as elite as you can find in the NFL.

Hence, the Seahawks are absolutely and positively the biggest threat to the 49ers perfect record. Also, Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald has a 4-1 record against Kyle Shanahan.

Bruno Milano
Bruno Milano
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