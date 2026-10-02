NFL confirms hefty punishment for 49ers owner Jed York

San Francisco 49ers principal owner Jed York has been suspended by the NFL for six regular-season games and fined $500,000 after the league determined that he violated its Personal Conduct Policy. The punishment comes after York was arrested in Ohio in August and later pleaded no contest to two misdemeanor charges.

The case stemmed from an undercover operation in East Palestine, Ohio. York was initially facing a misdemeanor charge that was later amended to disorderly conduct. He also pleaded no contest to possessing criminal tools related to his use of a cellphone during the encounter.

The NFL had been reviewing the case since York’s arrest, with commissioner Roger Goodell previously confirming that the league was examining whether the 49ers owner had violated its conduct policy. That review has now resulted in a significant suspension and financial penalty.

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Why did the NFL suspend Jed York?

The NFL’s decision is tied to Jed York’s conduct that led to his Ohio arrest and subsequent no-contest pleas. It’s important to remember that the league’s Personal Conduct Policy applies beyond criminal convictions and establishes standards for everyone associated with the NFL.

Adam Schefter reported the league’s decision, writing: “Just in: San Francisco 49ers principal owner Jed York has been suspended for six regular-season games and fined $500,000 for violating the NFL’s Personal Conduct Policy.”

The punishment is particularly notable because the NFL’s conduct policy states that ownership and club or league management have traditionally been held to a higher standard and can face more significant discipline when violations occur. York had already been away from some team and league activities while the NFL reviewed the matter, including missing the 49ers’ home opener.

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York became the 49ers’ principal owner in 2024 after previously serving as the team’s CEO. His six-game suspension means the franchise will begin the season without its principal owner participating in team activities during those games, while the $500,000 fine represents an additional consequence from the league’s disciplinary decision. This was York’s official statement.

“Today, the NFL concluded its review, and I accept its decision in full. To my family, to the players, coaches, and employees of the San Francisco 49ers, to our fans and partners, I am deeply sorry. This was an inexcusable mistake and I take full responsibility. What I did does not reflect my values or the man I strive to be for my family. While I fell short of the model I want to set for my sons, I now hope to show them the importance of owning up to one’s failures, and that even our worst moments teach us to be better. Leading the 49ers is a privilege, and one I don’t take lightly. Your trust will have to be earned back over time, and I look forward to that work ahead.”

Key takeaways

Jed York has been suspended for six regular-season games and fined $500,000 for violating the NFL’s Personal Conduct Policy.

The discipline follows his August arrest in Ohio and subsequent no-contest pleas to misdemeanor disorderly conduct and possessing criminal tools.

The NFL’s policy holds team ownership to a higher standard, which contributed to the significant disciplinary consequences in York’s case.