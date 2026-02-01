Seahawks could be set to lose a key piece following Super Bowl LX

Following their latest win over the Rams, it’s clear the Seattle Seahawks are locked in on one singular goal: capturing Super Bowl LX on February 8 at Levi’s Stadium. However, the franchise could be facing a significant loss in the short term as it looks ahead to next season.

Klint Kubiak, one of the key members of Mike Macdonald’s coaching staff, reportedly interviewed once again with two teams still searching for a head coach, and his future appears increasingly likely to take him away from Seattle.

According to a report from NBCSports.com, the talented offensive coordinator — one of the primary architects behind the Seahawks’ standout season — has emerged as the leading head coaching candidate for both the Arizona Cardinals and the Las Vegas Raiders.

A final decision is expected to come after the Super Bowl, as Kubiak is understandably focused entirely on the game. One of Macdonald’s top lieutenants is widely expected to earn his first opportunity as an NFL head coach.

Offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak of the Seattle Seahawks.

The impact of Kubiak on Sam Darnold

Klint Kubiak’s offensive system has been the definitive catalyst for Sam Darnold’s 2025 career resurgence, transforming him from a perceived bridge quarterback into a legitimate MVP contender and Super Bowl starter for the Seattle Seahawks.

By implementing a sophisticated West Coast scheme that leads the NFL in play-action efficiency—averaging a league-best 11.7 yards depth of target on such plays—Kubiak has successfully shifted the launch point and used frequent bootlegs to keep Darnold out of heavy traffic.

This structured environment, supported by a potent run game and a reliable connection with targets like Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Cooper Kupp, has allowed Darnold to maintain a 70% completion rate and significantly improve his decision-making under pressure.

Ultimately, Kubiak’s ability to play to Sam’s strengths has provided the strategic safety net necessary for Darnold to finally pair his elite physical tools with consistent, high-level NFL processing.

