Inter Miami confirm Lionel Messi will not see an Argentine teammate return for 2026

Amid their preparations for a series of preseason friendlies across Latin America, Inter Miami announced the termination of the contractof one of Lionel Messi’s Argentine teammates within the organization. The club continues to reshape its roster to build the strongest possible squad ahead of the upcoming season, positioning itself once again as serious title contenders.

Inter Miami officially announced the mutual termination of goalkeeper Oscar Ustari’s contract, bringing an end to a relationship that began in September 2024. The decision came after the veteran goalkeeper lost his starting role in recent official matches to fellow Argentine Rocco Ríos Novo, as well as following the arrival of Canada national team goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair.

Ustari, who first played alongside Messi more than 20 years ago during Argentina’s triumph at the 2005 FIFA U-20 World Cup in the Netherlands, played a key role earlier in the season. He featured prominently in the FIFA Club World Cup while Drake Callender was sidelined with injury, but later suffered a shoulder injury of his own and ultimately ceded the starting position to Ríos Novo, who went on to start in the MLS Cup final won by Inter Miami.

Despite the roster moves, Inter Miami continued their preseason schedule. After opening the preseason with a 3-0 loss to Alianza Lima and earning a 2-1 win over Atlético Nacional of Colombia, the club remained on the road for further preparation. Inter Miami are set to visit Barcelona de Guayaquil in Ecuador on Saturday, with the preseason concluding against Independiente del Valle on Friday, February 13.

Oscar Ustari’s tenure with Inter Miami

Ustari joined Inter Miami in September 2024 after arriving from Audax Italiano of Chile, and his spell with the club included more than 3,000 minutes played across competitions. He recorded nine clean sheets and appeared in 40 matches, conceding 61 goals while representing the club in the MLS, the Concacaf Champions Cup, the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup, and the Leagues Cup.

His performances were part of historic campaigns in which Inter Miami captured the MLS Cup and secured the club’s first Supporters’ Shield, while also setting a new single-season points record in league play. Ustari’s experience and leadership proved valuable during one of the most successful stretches in club history.

Following his departure, Ustari became a free agent at 40 years old. The Argentine goalkeeper, who previously represented Argentina at the international level alongside Lionel Messi, made his professional debut in 2005 with Independiente, beginning a long and varied career.

Over the years, Ustari played for several clubs across multiple countries, including Getafe, Boca Juniors, Almería, Sunderland, Newell’s Old Boys, Atlas, Liverpool Montevideo, Pachuca, Audax Italiano, and, most recently, Inter Miami in the United States.

