Mike Macdonald makes blunt admission after winning Super Bowl LX with the Seahawks

Hours may pass, but the joy of achieving the NFL’s ultimate prize remains undiminished. That’s exactly what the Seattle Seahawks are feeling today, after decisively defeating the Patriots in the Super Bowl LX. However, reality now takes a different shape, and Mike Macdonald is fully aware of it.

From this point on — even long before the first practice of the new season begins — the Seahawks’ head coach knows that every one of his rivals will want to beat them starting in Week 1.

“We use the term ‘chasing edges’ here in Seattle,” Macdonald said at the Super Bowl handover press conference. “You have to live like that, you know, you can’t be copying everybody else. We want to be on the forefront of things. We know that — we know that we’re target No. 1 now.

“But again, it’s really gonna be our mentality for us to keep pushing the envelope with our personnel, where we can take things at our speed, you know? And so, there’s gonna be times where we feel like teams get a beat on us, and we’re gonna have to move and shake, and that’s happened several times throughout this season as well. And that’s just how we operate.”

Head coach Mike MacDonald of the Seattle Seahawks.

Full confidence in his players in Seattle

The Seahawks’ entire staff put in tremendous preparation to stop Drake Maye and his offense. However, when the game began, the head coach left everything in the hands of his players, who responded positively from the very first snap.

“It’s funny, I told the team, on Saturday night, you know, I got a bad habit of hemming and hawing in my office, and with the rest of our coaching staff, thinking about plays and what we’re gonna run, and how it’s gonna go,” the HC said, “and then you get around the guys, and you see them, and all of a sudden, all those worries kind of go away magically.

“I think that speaks to how they played. Became very clear very early that they were a determined bunch that were gonna play our style ball last night. At that point, really, you know, the place became irrelevant. It was really the style of how the guys played, just to play that relentlessly throughout the game was really impressive, and really proud of those guys. That was a remarkable game by our defense.”

Sam Darnold of the Seahawks celebrates with the Vince Lombardi Trophy after winning Super Bowl LX.

What’s next for the Seahawks?

The city of Seattle is buzzing with excitement as fans prepare for a massive Seahawks victory parade, scheduled as a citywide tribute on Wednesday, February 11, 2026. This historic celebration will see the streets painted in emerald and navy as the community gathers to honor the team’s incredible achievement.