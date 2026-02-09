Mike Macdonald leads Seahawks to Super Bowl LX victory: How many second-year coaches won their SB debut?

Mike Macdonald was dominant throughout the regular season and the playoffs with the Seattle Seahawks, and now, after winning Super Bowl LX, he becomes the ninth head coach to win a major title in just his second year on the job, a rare accomplishment in the NFL.

Josh Dubow of the Associated Press revealed on X (@joshdubowap) a detailed list of coaches who have won a Super Bowl by year on the job. Before Macdonald’s Super Bowl LX victory, eight head coaches had previously done it in their second season with their respective teams.

This marks Macdonald’s first Super Bowl title, capping what has been his best season as a head coach. The Seahawks finished 14–3, surpassing his 10–3 record in his debut season in 2024, and he also won his first three postseason games.

Praise and records for Macdonald after winning Super Bowl LX

In addition to winning Super Bowl LX in his second year, Macdonald set several other marks and earned praise from analysts, reporters, and fellow coaches who have highlighted how effective his system has been with the Seahawks.

One of the first records Macdonald set by the end of the season is becoming the head coach under 40 with the most wins in a single season, including the playoffs. The NFL shared the milestone on X (@nflplus). He had previously been tied with Sean McVay for the top spot, but now stands alone.

“This will be remembered as the night Mike Macdonald cemented himself as the transcendent coach of this era. Thedefensive version of the Shanahan/McVay movement that started a decade ago begins now,” Nico wrote on X (@elitetakes_).

Another notable stat on young head coaches winning the Super Bowl was shared by Jimmy Ray through his stats account on X (@nfl_stats): “Mike Macdonald is the fourth head coach to win a Super Bowl before turning 40. He’s the first ever to win while also calling defensive plays.”