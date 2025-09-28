Mike Macdonald raves about new Seahawks star after Cardinals win

The Seattle Seahawks won their third consecutive game after a hard-fought, close loss to the San Francisco 49ers in Week 1. They are hitting all the cylinders by the week, becoming the threat that many thought they would be before the start of the season.

They confirmed their status as candidates to win the NFC West division with a last-second 23-20 win over the Arizona Cardinals. The Seahawks were close to losing the match after a 14-point fourth quarter by the Cardinals, who showed they can compete against their divisional rivals.

Sam Darnold continues to play at a high level and went 18 of 26 for 242 yards, one touchdown, and a 111.4 passer rating. He added one carry for 24 yards to lead his team to the win. After the game was over, Darnold received high praise.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Mike Macdonald praises Sam Darnold after Seahawks’ third win

Mike Macdonald praised Darnold over his solid start to the season. The former Minnesota Vikings quarterback now has five touchdowns against two interceptions while taking the team to a 3-1 start.

Sam Darnold

Advertisement

“Sam’s playing out of his mind right now,” Macdonald said. “You see him, he’s just such a cool customer. But he’s a guy on a mission. He’s so determined for us to be a great team and a great offense, and he’s doing a great job leading us.”

Advertisement

The Seahawks could be 4-0 now if it weren’t for a game-winning drive by Brock Purdy in the season opener. They are on the right track to compete for another division title, and if Darnold continues on this path, the Seahawks could make more noise.