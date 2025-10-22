Mike McDaniel makes strong statement on confidence in Tua Tagovailoa after Dolphins’ 1-6 start

It’s clear that the Miami Dolphins urgently need to make some tough decisions, as their NFL season so far has been nothing short of disappointing. Mike McDaniel’s team has won just one of its first seven games, and much of the blame is being directed at quarterback Tua Tagovailoa’s underwhelming performance.

In a desperate attempt to find answers on the field, head coach Mike McDaniel gave Quinn Ewers a few snaps during the Dolphins’ last game against Cleveland. For many, this move signaled that McDaniel may be starting to move on from Tagovailoa.

Despite the current situation, the head coach told the media that his confidence in the team’s starting signal-caller remains intact. He emphasized that both of them need to work together to turn things around.

“I think there’s zero uncertainty in Tua in my belief in him. I think we’re both eager to do better at our jobs and we’re both trusting in each other to respond to do what’s necessary for the team to do better,” the HC said via Marcel Louis-Jacques.

Head coach Mike McDaniel speaks with quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

Thick air in South Florida

Tensions are high in the Miami Dolphins‘ locker room after quarterback Tua Tagovailoa publicly called out teammates for their lack of accountability, citing players being late or skipping players-only meetings.

The move, which was meant to be an act of leadership, backfired as veteran teammates reportedly emphasized that internal issues should remain private. The friction, punctuated by critical comments from players, highlights a troubling lack of unity for a team desperately trying to find its footing.

Fighting to save the season

The struggling Miami Dolphins are facing a crucial turning point, needing to salvage their season starting now before their playoff hopes completely vanish. The first major hurdle is a challenging Week 8 road trip to face the Atlanta Falcons.

With the team battling internal turmoil and a string of disappointing losses, the matchup at Mercedes-Benz Stadium is an absolute must-win. This is where the Dolphins must prove they have the fortitude and focus to unite and claw their way back into the AFC picture.

