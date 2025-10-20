Mike McDaniel confirms final QB1 decision to Tua Tagovailoa, Quinn Ewers, and Zach Wilson after Dolphins’ 1-6 start

Mike McDaniel isn’t shaking things up yet. Despite the Miami Dolphins‘ 1-6 start to the 2025 NFL season, the head coach is sticking to Tua Tagovailoa as his starting quarterback, keeping Quinn Ewers and Zach Wilson on the sidelines.

McDaniel confirmed his decision during his Monday press conference, only a day after Tagovailoa threw three interceptions in the Dolphins’ embarrassing 31-6 loss to the Cleveland Browns in Week 7.

Questions about Tagovailoa’s job security emerged throughout the season as the Dolphins got off to a terrible start, but his seat looked hotter than ever after the disappointing outing in Cleveland.

The fact that McDaniel named Ewers as the backup QB for the Browns game and ended up benching Tua to let the rookie play the final snaps fueled speculation about a potential QB change, but that’s not going to happen anytime soon.

Tagovailoa will once again be under center when the Dolphins play the Atlanta Falcons at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Sunday, October 26, in Week 8 of the 2025 NFL season, hoping to get back to winning ways after three consecutive losses.

The Alabama Crimson Tide product, for whom the Dolphins used a fifth overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, has thrown for 1,313 yards with 11 touchdowns and 10 interceptions this year, which gives him a 42.9 QBR according to ESPN.

The fact that McDaniels isn’t benching Tagovailoa may have to do with the financial commitment Miami made with the quarterback in 2024, when it handed the former first-rounder a lucrative, four-year contract worth $212.4 million to keep him in South Florida through 2028.

